Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that AT&T is in the market to lease more than 180,000 square feet of office space at the Innovation Park in Charlotte’s University City submarket The Dallas telecom giant at one time occupied 350,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has fully leased the 449,069-square-foot Axial Rapid Commerce industrial building in Charlotte, NC The e-commerce giant will use the property, at 500 Rhyne Road, as a same-day delivery center It’s...
Commercial Observer New York investor George Lebovits has paid $423 million, or $27947/sf, for the 151,357-square-foot office property at 6310 15th Ave in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, NY The purchase included an 8,392-sf lot The investor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $63 million, or $157,894/unit, for the 399-unit Meridian Point Apartments in Burnsville, Minn The New York investment firm acquired the property, at 251 McAndrews...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
New York Business Journal Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $56 million, or $674,698/unit, for the 83-unit apartment property at 10 Rutgers St in the Two Bridges area of lower Manhattan The Japanese company acquired the property from AMAC, which purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quarry Capital has paid $6275 million, or $316,919/unit, for the 198-unit Cardinal 95 apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Henderson, Nev, investor acquired the property from...