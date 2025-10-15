Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to pay $730 million, or $1,174/sf, for the 621,824-square-foot Park Avenue Tower office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District The New York REIT is buying the property from a venture of George Klein, who...
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Charlotte Business Journal Link Logistics has bought the Charlotte Intermodal Logistics Center, a 420,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $495 million, or $11786/sf The industrial property investment arm of Blackstone purchased...
Commercial Observer New York investor George Lebovits has paid $423 million, or $27947/sf, for the 151,357-square-foot office property at 6310 15th Ave in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, NY The purchase included an 8,392-sf lot The investor...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
Crain’s Chicago Business LG Group is offering for sale Arthur on Aberdeen, a 363-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired JLL to market the property at 210 North Aberdeen St LG Group developed the 19-story property in 2022...
New York Business Journal Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $56 million, or $674,698/unit, for the 83-unit apartment property at 10 Rutgers St in the Two Bridges area of lower Manhattan The Japanese company acquired the property from AMAC, which purchased...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...