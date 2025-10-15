Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...
Charlotte Business Journal Link Logistics has bought the Charlotte Intermodal Logistics Center, a 420,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $495 million, or $11786/sf The industrial property investment arm of Blackstone purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that AT&T is in the market to lease more than 180,000 square feet of office space at the Innovation Park in Charlotte’s University City submarket The Dallas telecom giant at one time occupied 350,000...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
A total of 302 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan this year through September, according to Avison Young, marking the busiest year for leasing in the borough since 2018...
Houston Business Journal Panelmatic Electrical Solutions has agreed to fully lease WestPoint 45, a 728,080-square-foot distribution center in Houston The local electrical manufacturing company signed a 10-year lease at the industrial property, where...
Houston Business Journal Supply Chain Management LLC has agreed to fully lease a 420,510-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Savannah, Ga, logistics company will...
Houston Business Journal PepsiCo Inc has signed a long-term lease for 105 million square feet of industrial space at the I-10 West Trade Center in Brookshire, Texas, about 36 miles west of downtown Houston The New York beverage distributor and...