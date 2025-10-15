Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Link Logistics has bought the Charlotte Intermodal Logistics Center, a 420,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $495 million, or $11786/sf The industrial property investment arm of Blackstone purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that AT&T is in the market to lease more than 180,000 square feet of office space at the Innovation Park in Charlotte’s University City submarket The Dallas telecom giant at one time occupied 350,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has fully leased the 449,069-square-foot Axial Rapid Commerce industrial building in Charlotte, NC The e-commerce giant will use the property, at 500 Rhyne Road, as a same-day delivery center It’s...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...
Varde Partners has provided $125 million of mortgage financing against the 575,000-square-foot industrial/manufacturing property at 630 Flushing Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY CBRE arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich Multifamily has paid $623 million, or $213,356/unit, for the 292-unit Mason Oliver apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investment firm acquired the property, at 11 South 12th St, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding has lined up $50 million of financing against the 216-room Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif The loan, which was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only...