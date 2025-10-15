Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 544-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District, which as recently as earlier this year was struggling under the burden of $9517 million of mortgage and mezzanine financing, appears to have turned...
A total of 302 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan this year through September, according to Avison Young, marking the busiest year for leasing in the borough since 2018...
A total of 22 million square feet of office space was leased in San Francisco during the third quarter, according to Savills A large chunk of that was driven by demand from companies in the artificial intelligence...
The volume of data center sales transaction volume declined during the first half by nearly two-thirds to $754 million from $2 billion a year ago, according to JLL That data, however, woefully understates the true level of activity in the sector,...
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
Boston's office market recorded a substantial decline in availability, to 226% in the third quarter from 243% a year earlier, according to Savills That's due in large part to new leasing activity and little in the way of space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DFW Land has paid $100 million, or $20661/sf, for Park Place Village, a 10-building office and retail property with 483,993 square feet in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kan The Dallas investor group,...
Rialto Capital Advisors has maintained its grip on the top rank of most active CMBS conduit B-piece buyers this year through September Blue Owl Capital, meanwhile, was the most active retainer of CMBS risk pieces, taking down pieces of nearly 40% of...