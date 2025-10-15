Log In or Subscribe to read more
Varde Partners has provided $125 million of mortgage financing against the 575,000-square-foot industrial/manufacturing property at 630 Flushing Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY CBRE arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich Multifamily has paid $623 million, or $213,356/unit, for the 292-unit Mason Oliver apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investment firm acquired the property, at 11 South 12th St, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding has lined up $50 million of financing against the 216-room Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif The loan, which was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only...
The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...
JLL Capital Markets has written a $2295 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate Evergreen Ventures’ $368 million purchase of the 105-unit Viva apartment property in Seattle Evergreen, the alternative investment arm of Evergreen Gavekal,...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...
MonticelloAM has provided $3785 million of bridge financing against the 240-unit Bayville Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge loan was arranged by JLL The Bayville apartment property, formerly Waypoint at Bayville, is at 1512 Kindly Lane,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Life Insurance Co of the Southwest has provided $371 million of mortgage financing against the 123-unit Ridian Apartments in Denver The loan, which pays a floating-rate coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...