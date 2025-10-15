Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rialto Capital Management has provided $45 million of bridge financing against the 220,000-square-foot Lincoln Logistics Center industrial property in the New York suburb of Valley Cottage, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...
Varde Partners has provided $125 million of mortgage financing against the 575,000-square-foot industrial/manufacturing property at 630 Flushing Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY CBRE arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich Multifamily has paid $623 million, or $213,356/unit, for the 292-unit Mason Oliver apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investment firm acquired the property, at 11 South 12th St, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding has lined up $50 million of financing against the 216-room Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif The loan, which was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only...
The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...
JLL Capital Markets has written a $2295 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate Evergreen Ventures’ $368 million purchase of the 105-unit Viva apartment property in Seattle Evergreen, the alternative investment arm of Evergreen Gavekal,...