Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $63 million, or $157,894/unit, for the 399-unit Meridian Point Apartments in Burnsville, Minn The New York investment firm acquired the property, at 251 McAndrews...
Crain’s Chicago Business LG Group is offering for sale Arthur on Aberdeen, a 363-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired JLL to market the property at 210 North Aberdeen St LG Group developed the 19-story property in 2022...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 544-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District, which as recently as earlier this year was struggling under the burden of $9517 million of mortgage and mezzanine financing, appears to have turned...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walgreens Boots Alliance has announced it will vacate the 200,000 square feet it occupies at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The pharmacy chain agreed to take its space at the 23 million-sf office building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DFW Land has paid $100 million, or $20661/sf, for Park Place Village, a 10-building office and retail property with 483,993 square feet in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kan The Dallas investor group,...
Phoenix Business Journal ViaWest Group has paid $60 million, or $17391/sf, for the 345,000-square-foot industrial property at 2402 West Beardsley Way in Phoenix The local investment firm acquired the property from Verde Investments, which is led by...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $77 million, or $242,138/unit, for Cortland Mill District, a 318-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, investor acquired the property, at 313 Washington Ave...