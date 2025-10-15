Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DFW Land has paid $100 million, or $20661/sf, for Park Place Village, a 10-building office and retail property with 483,993 square feet in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kan The Dallas investor group,...
Rialto Capital Advisors has maintained its grip on the top rank of most active CMBS conduit B-piece buyers this year through September Blue Owl Capital, meanwhile, was the most active retainer of CMBS risk pieces, taking down pieces of nearly 40% of...
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has approved the sale of the 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotels to a venture of Newbond Holdings and Conversant Capital of New York, according to a report in the San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2892 million sale of the 248,457 square feet of retail space at 229 West 43rd St in Manhattan’s Times Square area has resulted in a total loss for the $285 million CMBS loan against it The space...
A total of $3068 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS was issued during the third quarter, pushing volume for the year through September to $9085 billion At the current rate, the year could see more than $121 billion of deals, a level not seen in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report State Street Corp, the sole tenant at One Channel Center in Boston, plans to move out of the 501,650-square-foot office property by the end of the year While it’s bound by a lease that runs through...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent with their payments declined last month by $540 million, or 122%, to $4352 billion, according to Trepp Inc It's the third month this year that volumes declined But that's not necessarily...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The departure of anchors Best Buy and Macy’s from the Queens Place shopping center in Queens, NY, has put its $42 million CMBS loan in jeopardy The loan, which is now classified as being more than 30...