Charlotte Business Journal Link Logistics has bought the Charlotte Intermodal Logistics Center, a 420,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $495 million, or $11786/sf The industrial property investment arm of Blackstone purchased...
Commercial Observer New York investor George Lebovits has paid $423 million, or $27947/sf, for the 151,357-square-foot office property at 6310 15th Ave in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, NY The purchase included an 8,392-sf lot The investor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $63 million, or $157,894/unit, for the 399-unit Meridian Point Apartments in Burnsville, Minn The New York investment firm acquired the property, at 251 McAndrews...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
New York Business Journal Tokyu Land US Corp has paid $56 million, or $674,698/unit, for the 83-unit apartment property at 10 Rutgers St in the Two Bridges area of lower Manhattan The Japanese company acquired the property from AMAC, which purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quarry Capital has paid $6275 million, or $316,919/unit, for the 198-unit Cardinal 95 apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Henderson, Nev, investor acquired the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich Multifamily has paid $623 million, or $213,356/unit, for the 292-unit Mason Oliver apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investment firm acquired the property, at 11 South 12th St, from...
CALCAP Advisors has paid $30 million, or $265,486/unit, for the 113-unit Solana Place at Carlton Commons apartment property in Casa Grande, Ariz, about 51 miles south of Phoenix The Pasadena, Calif, investor bought the property, at 18 South Boniface...