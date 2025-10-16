Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has bought 601 Keystone Park Drive, a 77,395-square-foot flex office building in Morrisville, NC, for $25 million, or $32302/sf The Raleigh, NC, real estate company purchased the property from Alexandria...
South Florida Business Journal A trio of Delaware-registered companies has paid $2743 million, or $1,559/sf, for a portfolio of three retail buildings totaling 17,630 square feet in Delray Beach, Fla Limited liability companies managed by Daniel A...
St Louis Business Journal A development team comprised of Albion Residential, Koplar Properties, and Thies Group has broken ground on Magnolia Ridge, a 182-unit apartment property in Des Peres, Mo Albion, of Oak Brook, Ill, along with Koplar and...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to pay $730 million, or $1,174/sf, for the 621,824-square-foot Park Avenue Tower office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District The New York REIT is buying the property from a venture of George Klein, who...
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Charlotte Business Journal Link Logistics has bought the Charlotte Intermodal Logistics Center, a 420,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $495 million, or $11786/sf The industrial property investment arm of Blackstone purchased...
Commercial Observer New York investor George Lebovits has paid $423 million, or $27947/sf, for the 151,357-square-foot office property at 6310 15th Ave in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, NY The purchase included an 8,392-sf lot The investor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $63 million, or $157,894/unit, for the 399-unit Meridian Point Apartments in Burnsville, Minn The New York investment firm acquired the property, at 251 McAndrews...
South Florida Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has paid $7193 million, or $34670/sf, for the Hammocks Town Center, a 207,470-square-foot retail property in Miami The Lakeland, Fla, supermarket chain purchased the shopping center from an...