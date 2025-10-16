Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $800 million CMBS loan against 650 Madison Ave, a 600,415-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan, is now classified as being more than 30 days late with its payment As a result, the loan has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $130 million CMBS loan against the 78,287 square feet of retail space at the Renaissance by Marriott hotel in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management The loan is...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $45 million of bridge financing against the 220,000-square-foot Lincoln Logistics Center industrial property in the New York suburb of Valley Cottage, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided a $11378 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 279-unit Metro Edgewater apartment building in Miami The loan allowed the property’s...
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...