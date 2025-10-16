Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $130 million CMBS loan against the 78,287 square feet of retail space at the Renaissance by Marriott hotel in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management The loan is...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 544-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District, which as recently as earlier this year was struggling under the burden of $9517 million of mortgage and mezzanine financing, appears to have turned...
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DFW Land has paid $100 million, or $20661/sf, for Park Place Village, a 10-building office and retail property with 483,993 square feet in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kan The Dallas investor group,...
Rialto Capital Advisors has maintained its grip on the top rank of most active CMBS conduit B-piece buyers this year through September Blue Owl Capital, meanwhile, was the most active retainer of CMBS risk pieces, taking down pieces of nearly 40% of...
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has approved the sale of the 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotels to a venture of Newbond Holdings and Conversant Capital of New York, according to a report in the San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2892 million sale of the 248,457 square feet of retail space at 229 West 43rd St in Manhattan’s Times Square area has resulted in a total loss for the $285 million CMBS loan against it The space...