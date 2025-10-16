Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business LG Group is offering for sale Arthur on Aberdeen, a 363-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired JLL to market the property at 210 North Aberdeen St LG Group developed the 19-story property in 2022...
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
The Real Deal A venture led by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, is offering for sale the 125 million-square-foot office building at 101 California St in San Francisco GIC hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which has an asking...
Crain’s Chicago Business Axial Real Estate Advisors is offering for sale the 189,686-square-foot office property at 75 North Fairway Drive in Vernon Hills, Ill, a northern suburb of Chicago The Minnetonka, Minn, investment firm hired Colliers...
Bisnow Prologis Inc is looking to sell the 345,000-square-foot industrial property at 4300 South 26th St in the Navy Yard section of Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT has tapped JLL to market the property for sale It was built in 2009 and is fully...
Commercial Observer The venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Management that owns the 571-unit apartment building at 55 Broad St in lower Manhattan has put it on the sales block Newmark has been tapped to market the property for sale,...
The Real Deal Rialto Capital Advisors, special servicer for the $1045 million CMBS loan against the 139,921-square-foot office property at 90 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Midtown South area, has hired Newmark to sell the debt Rialto...
The Real Deal The venture of MetLife and Beacon Capital Partners that owns 575 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan has tapped Eastdil Secured to market the 540,000-square-foot mixed-use building for sale It is seeking more than $400 million, or...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management has tapped Newmark to sell the 552,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 55th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District and is shooting for $270 million, or $48913/sf The investment manager purchased the...