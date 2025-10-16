Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
St Louis Business Journal A development team comprised of Albion Residential, Koplar Properties, and Thies Group has broken ground on Magnolia Ridge, a 182-unit apartment property in Des Peres, Mo Albion, of Oak Brook, Ill, along with Koplar and...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...
A total of 302 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan this year through September, according to Avison Young, marking the busiest year for leasing in the borough since 2018...
Houston Business Journal Supply Chain Management LLC has agreed to fully lease a 420,510-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Savannah, Ga, logistics company will...
A development group comprised of Creation, PGIM Real Estate, and LGE Design Build has broken ground on Loop Business Park, a 267,000-square-foot industrial property in Scottsdale, Ariz Creation and LGE, both of Phoenix, as well as PGIM, of Newark,...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Florida has provided $60 million of construction financing for the Princeton Commons apartment complex in Miami Alta Developers of Miami recently broke ground on the project’s 378-unit first...
A total of 22 million square feet of office space was leased in San Francisco during the third quarter, according to Savills A large chunk of that was driven by demand from companies in the artificial intelligence...