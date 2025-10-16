Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group has paid $63 million, or $157,894/unit, for the 399-unit Meridian Point Apartments in Burnsville, Minn The New York investment firm acquired the property, at 251 McAndrews...
Crain’s Chicago Business LG Group is offering for sale Arthur on Aberdeen, a 363-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired JLL to market the property at 210 North Aberdeen St LG Group developed the 19-story property in 2022...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...
Houston Business Journal Supply Chain Management LLC has agreed to fully lease a 420,510-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Savannah, Ga, logistics company will...
A development group comprised of Creation, PGIM Real Estate, and LGE Design Build has broken ground on Loop Business Park, a 267,000-square-foot industrial property in Scottsdale, Ariz Creation and LGE, both of Phoenix, as well as PGIM, of Newark,...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Florida has provided $60 million of construction financing for the Princeton Commons apartment complex in Miami Alta Developers of Miami recently broke ground on the project’s 378-unit first...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...