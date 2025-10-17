Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nearly 40% of the country's largest demographic cohort—baby boomers—plan to never sell their homes That could have a profound impact on the self-storage sector Mitigating that, however, is the fact that developers have pulled the reins on...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
St Louis Business Journal A development team comprised of Albion Residential, Koplar Properties, and Thies Group has broken ground on Magnolia Ridge, a 182-unit apartment property in Des Peres, Mo Albion, of Oak Brook, Ill, along with Koplar and...
Houston Business Journal Supply Chain Management LLC has agreed to fully lease a 420,510-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Savannah, Ga, logistics company will...
A development group comprised of Creation, PGIM Real Estate, and LGE Design Build has broken ground on Loop Business Park, a 267,000-square-foot industrial property in Scottsdale, Ariz Creation and LGE, both of Phoenix, as well as PGIM, of Newark,...
San Francisco Business Times Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, has agreed to lease the entire 144,209-square-foot office building at 499 Forbes Blvd in San Francisco The tenant is represented in the pending lease by Urban Rock...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Florida has provided $60 million of construction financing for the Princeton Commons apartment complex in Miami Alta Developers of Miami recently broke ground on the project’s 378-unit first...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...