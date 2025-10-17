Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal SPS Commerce Inc has agreed to renew its 200,000-square-foot office lease at its namesake SPS Tower in Minneapolis The software manufacturer, which has been a tenant at the building for the past 20 years,...
Nearly 40% of the country's largest demographic cohort—baby boomers—plan to never sell their homes That could have a profound impact on the self-storage sector Mitigating that, however, is the fact that developers have pulled the reins on...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that AT&T is in the market to lease more than 180,000 square feet of office space at the Innovation Park in Charlotte’s University City submarket The Dallas telecom giant at one time occupied 350,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has fully leased the 449,069-square-foot Axial Rapid Commerce industrial building in Charlotte, NC The e-commerce giant will use the property, at 500 Rhyne Road, as a same-day delivery center It’s...
A total of 302 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan this year through September, according to Avison Young, marking the busiest year for leasing in the borough since 2018...
Houston Business Journal Panelmatic Electrical Solutions has agreed to fully lease WestPoint 45, a 728,080-square-foot distribution center in Houston The local electrical manufacturing company signed a 10-year lease at the industrial property, where...
Houston Business Journal Supply Chain Management LLC has agreed to fully lease a 420,510-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Savannah, Ga, logistics company will...
Houston Business Journal PepsiCo Inc has signed a long-term lease for 105 million square feet of industrial space at the I-10 West Trade Center in Brookshire, Texas, about 36 miles west of downtown Houston The New York beverage distributor and...