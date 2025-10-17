Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Norges Bank Investment Management and Beacon Capital Partners that last month had struck a deal to buy the 103 million-square-foot Americas Tower in Midtown Manhattan has completed its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $393,939/unit, for the 165-unit Inspira Arrowhead seniors-housing property in Glendale, Ariz, about 28 miles north of Phoenix The Boston...
Commercial Observer Friedman Capital has paid $60 million, or $392,156/room, for the 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel at 200 C St NE in Washington, DC The Washington, DC, investor acquired the property from TPG Real Estate, which purchased it in 2021...
South Florida Business Journal Martori Farms has paid $1975 million for two industrial properties totaling 124,360 square feet in Pompano Beach, Fla The Scottsdale, Ariz, company purchased the distribution buildings from affiliates of Fyffes, a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MDH Partners has bought the 90,528-square-foot warehouse property at 7601 Riviera Blvd in Miramar, Fla, for $192 million, or $21209/sf The Atlanta company purchased the industrial building from LBA...
Charlotte Business Journal Penzance has paid $323 million, or $14663/sf, for the 220,281-square-foot Building 200 at Axial Southgate 77 in Rock Hill, SC, about 25 miles south of downtown Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, company purchased the...
Houston Business Journal Sam Moon Group has sold the 173,000 square feet of retail space at the Metropark Square mixed-use property in Shenandoah, Texas, about 32 miles north of downtown Houston The Frisco, Texas, developer sold the space to an...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has bought the 309,144-square-foot retail component of the CityCentre mixed-use development in Houston The local real estate developer purchased the space from TriGate Capital of Dallas, which was represented...
Crain’s Chicago Business Highlands Vista Group has paid $54 million, or $184,300/unit, for Renaissance at Carol Stream, a 293-unit apartment property in Carol Stream, Ill, a western suburb of Chicago The Denver investor acquired the property...