Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Jericho Plaza, with 665,592 square feet of office space in the Long Island, NY, town of Jericho, has been reappraised at a value of $1619 million, just more than the $1492 million CMBS loan against it The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $13 billion financing package against 660 Fifth Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, pays a blended coupon pegged to SOFR plus 264 basis points The financing was provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $800 million CMBS loan against 650 Madison Ave, a 600,415-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan, is now classified as being more than 30 days late with its payment As a result, the loan has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $130 million CMBS loan against the 78,287 square feet of retail space at the Renaissance by Marriott hotel in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management The loan is...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...
The Real Deal Group RMC, owner of the 11 million-square-foot Westbrook Corporate Center in suburban Chicago, has been hit with a foreclosure suit The suit, filed last week in Cook County, Ill, Circuit Court, alleges that the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 544-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District, which as recently as earlier this year was struggling under the burden of $9517 million of mortgage and mezzanine financing, appears to have turned...
Dallas Morning News Online auction platform RI Marketplace is marketing for sale Harwood Center, a 734,440-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas Bids start at $10 million and are due Oct 15 The beleaguered 36-story property, at 1999 Bryan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DFW Land has paid $100 million, or $20661/sf, for Park Place Village, a 10-building office and retail property with 483,993 square feet in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kan The Dallas investor group,...