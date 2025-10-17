Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $13 billion financing package against 660 Fifth Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, pays a blended coupon pegged to SOFR plus 264 basis points The financing was provided...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $45 million of bridge financing against the 220,000-square-foot Lincoln Logistics Center industrial property in the New York suburb of Valley Cottage, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided a $11378 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 279-unit Metro Edgewater apartment building in Miami The loan allowed the property’s...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has bought the Residences at Westshore Marina, a 351-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $1004 million, or $286,040/unit The New York company purchased the property from Starlight...
Crain’s Chicago Business Genesis Capital has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of a 56-unit apartment property at 227 West Chicago Ave in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The 10-story project, which is being...
Varde Partners has provided $125 million of mortgage financing against the 575,000-square-foot industrial/manufacturing property at 630 Flushing Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY CBRE arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan The...