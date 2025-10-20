Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided a $53 million loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program to fund the construction of the 312-unit Lariat apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The property, with 186...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $393,939/unit, for the 165-unit Inspira Arrowhead seniors-housing property in Glendale, Ariz, about 28 miles north of Phoenix The Boston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walton Street Capital has provided $993 million of mortgage financing against 25 North, a 936,775-square-foot industrial property in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $13 billion financing package against 660 Fifth Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, pays a blended coupon pegged to SOFR plus 264 basis points The financing was provided...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $45 million of bridge financing against the 220,000-square-foot Lincoln Logistics Center industrial property in the New York suburb of Valley Cottage, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided a $11378 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 279-unit Metro Edgewater apartment building in Miami The loan allowed the property’s...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Affinius Capital has provided $204 million of financing against the Aster and Links mixed-use complex in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan was provided to an opportunity fund tied to Belpointe OZ, which owns the...