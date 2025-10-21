Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Standard Real Estate Investments and Vistria Group has paid $932 million, or $221,904/unit, for the 420-unit Fox Valley Villages apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Standard,...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom has bought the 550,500-square-foot industrial building at 810 Rosillo Creek Blvd in San Antonio The online retail giant purchased the property from Milam Real Estate Capital of San Antonio The purchase price...
Denver Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants has paid $40 million, or $173,913/unit, for ReNew Pinehurst, a 230-unit apartment property in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property, at 3550 South Kendall St, from Advenir...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $1265 million, or $40337/sf, for the 313,609-square-foot Sterling Plaza office building in Dallas As reported in July, the San Francisco investment manager bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Monomoy Property Ventures and Axonic Capital that bought the dual-branded hotel at 590 West Peachtree St NW in Atlanta paid $36 million, or $77,922/room, for the 462-room property As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $4185 million loan against the Palisades Center Mall has been resolved, resulting in a $23145 million loss to the CMBS transaction that held a $3885 million portion Every bond tranche of the...
A venture of Monomoy Property Ventures and Axonic Capital has purchased the dual-branded Crowne Plaza Atlanta-Midtown and Staybridge Suites Atlanta-Midtown hotel in Atlanta, with plans to renovate the property and re-brand it a Marriott The price...
The Real Deal Invesco has provided $280 million of mortgage financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 980 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The loan retires $273 million of financing that Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided in 2022 The 980 Sixth...
Shorenstein Investment Advisers has purchased the 330,376-square-foot 1222 Demonbreun office building in the Gulch area of Nashville, Tenn The San Francisco investment manager bought the 20-story building, which includes 5,836 sf of retail space and...