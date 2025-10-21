Log In or Subscribe to read more
SKS Partners, which owns the 84,500-square-foot medical office property at 3838 California St in San Francisco, has refinanced the property with a $209 million loan from a life insurance company The three-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, was...
Northmarq has originated a $54 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Storehouse Lofts apartment property in Alameda, Calif, in the East San Francisco Bay area The 10-year loan was arranged on behalf of the property’s owner, Alameda...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate, Epic Real Estate Partners, and Centerbridge Partners has lined up $60 million of financing from Truist Bank for its purchase of the Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio The purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $4185 million loan against the Palisades Center Mall has been resolved, resulting in a $23145 million loss to the CMBS transaction that held a $3885 million portion Every bond tranche of the...
The Real Deal Invesco has provided $280 million of mortgage financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 980 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The loan retires $273 million of financing that Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided in 2022 The 980 Sixth...
Dwight Capital has provided a $53 million loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program to fund the construction of the 312-unit Lariat apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The property, with 186...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $393,939/unit, for the 165-unit Inspira Arrowhead seniors-housing property in Glendale, Ariz, about 28 miles north of Phoenix The Boston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walton Street Capital has provided $993 million of mortgage financing against 25 North, a 936,775-square-foot industrial property in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...