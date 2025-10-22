Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Blue Owl Capital Inc affiliate that owns a portfolio of net-leased properties, some of which have gone dark as a result of their tenants' bankruptcies, is ponying up additional capital to reduce the leverage level of a $425 million CMBS loan...
Crain’s New York Business CSC Real Estate has paid $402 million, or $23372/sf, for the 172,000-square-foot office property at 75 Maiden Lane in lower Manhattan The New York opportunistic investment company is led by brothers Salo and Alberto...
Commercial Observer The Abed family has paid $28 million, or $15012/sf, for the parking garage with office space at 423 88th St in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, NY The local family acquired the property from ASG Equities of New York, which was...
SKS Partners, which owns the 84,500-square-foot medical office property at 3838 California St in San Francisco, has refinanced the property with a $209 million loan from a life insurance company The three-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, was...
Northmarq has originated a $54 million Freddie Mac loan against the 197-unit Storehouse Lofts apartment property in Alameda, Calif, in the East San Francisco Bay area The 10-year loan was arranged on behalf of the property’s owner, Alameda...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate, Epic Real Estate Partners, and Centerbridge Partners has lined up $60 million of financing from Truist Bank for its purchase of the Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio The purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo Bank are providing $11 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot Deutsche Bank Center in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area The loan, with a two-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $4185 million loan against the Palisades Center Mall has been resolved, resulting in a $23145 million loss to the CMBS transaction that held a $3885 million portion Every bond tranche of the...
The Real Deal Invesco has provided $280 million of mortgage financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 980 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The loan retires $273 million of financing that Blackstone Mortgage Trust provided in 2022 The 980 Sixth...