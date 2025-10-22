Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal McDowell Housing Partners has lined up $4415 million of construction financing for the Ekos Pembroke Park seniors-housing development in Pembroke Park, Fla Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co provided a $3415 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Big V Property Group and Equity Street Capital, which have partnered on a number of retail-property acquisitions in recent years, have rolled seven retail properties with 46 million square feet into a fund...
Commercial Observer Newmark has provided $675 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 386-unit Rockwell at Crown apartment property at 800 Rockwell Ave in the Washington, DC, suburb of Gaithersburg, Md The property is owned by Sentinel Real...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has purchased the 150-room Holiday Inn Fort Lauderdale Airport hotel in Hollywood, Fla, for $1666 million, or $111,067/room The Toronto company acquired the property from Prince-Bush Investments Hollywood...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has once again downgraded bonds from a 2019 CMBS transaction that was used to fund a $2771 million senior mortgage portion of a $3277 million financing package against the Wells...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Epic Asset Management has paid $8275 million, or $340,534/unit, for the 243-unit Postmark Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline, Wash The Seattle affiliate of the Stephanus family office bought the...
Mesa West Capital has provided $6625 million of short-term financing against the recently completed, 264-unit Nova at East Park Village apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s owner,...
Greystone has provided a $4245 million Freddie Mac loan for the 237-unit Cortland on the River apartment property in Boise, Idaho The loan allowed the property’s owner, Cortland of Atlanta, to retire a mortgage that BMO Harris Bank provided in...
Starwood Capital Group has provided $64 million of mortgage financing against the 162-unit Welz apartment complex in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The three-year loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed the property’s owner—a...