Charlotte Business Journal BGO has purchased the 428,000-square-foot industrial building at 12031 Carolina Logistics Drive in Pineville, NC, for $641 million, or $14777/sf The Miami company bought the property from its developer, Beacon...
Charlotte Business Journal Hillridge Capital has bought Loft One35, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $94 million, or $315,436/unit The Bethesda, Md, company purchased the property from Wafra of New York, which paid $785 million for...
Crain’s New York Business CSC Real Estate has paid $402 million, or $23372/sf, for the 172,000-square-foot office property at 75 Maiden Lane in lower Manhattan The New York opportunistic investment company is led by brothers Salo and Alberto...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PNC Bank has provided $7325 million of financing against a pair of retail properties owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The bank provided $51 million against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Standard Real Estate Investments and Vistria Group has paid $932 million, or $221,904/unit, for the 420-unit Fox Valley Villages apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Standard,...
Commercial Observer The Abed family has paid $28 million, or $15012/sf, for the parking garage with office space at 423 88th St in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, NY The local family acquired the property from ASG Equities of New York, which was...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom has bought the 550,500-square-foot industrial building at 810 Rosillo Creek Blvd in San Antonio The online retail giant purchased the property from Milam Real Estate Capital of San Antonio The purchase price...
Denver Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants has paid $40 million, or $173,913/unit, for ReNew Pinehurst, a 230-unit apartment property in Denver The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property, at 3550 South Kendall St, from Advenir...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $1265 million, or $40337/sf, for the 313,609-square-foot Sterling Plaza office building in Dallas As reported in July, the San Francisco investment manager bought the...