Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Ares Management and Magellan Development Group is offering for sale the 474-unit Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments in Chicago Ares, of Los Angeles, and Magellan, of Chicago, hired JLL to market the...
Dwight Capital has provided a $53 million loan, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program to fund the construction of the 312-unit Lariat apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The property, with 186...
REBusiness Online Cityview is planning to build 6136 Manchester, a 489-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles The local developer will break ground on the property, at 6136 West Manchester Ave, next year Completion is slated for 2028 It will have...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal SPS Commerce Inc has agreed to renew its 200,000-square-foot office lease at its namesake SPS Tower in Minneapolis The software manufacturer, which has been a tenant at the building for the past 20 years,...
Nearly 40% of the country's largest demographic cohort—baby boomers—plan to never sell their homes That could have a profound impact on the self-storage sector Mitigating that, however, is the fact that developers have pulled the reins on...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Key International has lined up $121 million of construction financing for Amara Bay Residences & Marina, a 415-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla Abanca USA provided the loan to the Miami developer, which is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Highlands Vista Group has paid $54 million, or $184,300/unit, for Renaissance at Carol Stream, a 293-unit apartment property in Carol Stream, Ill, a western suburb of Chicago The Denver investor acquired the property...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $2344 million of financing for the construction of a 1,284-unit self-storage facility in Chula Vista, Calif The four-year loan was arranged on behalf of the developer, UTEX Storage Partners of Dallas, and was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Turner Impact Capital has paid $815 million, or $108,811/unit, for the Oaks and Laurels of Willow Hill, a 749-unit apartment complex in Justice, Ill, a southern suburb of Chicago The Santa Monica, Calif, investment...