Crain’s Chicago Business Bill Silverstein, owner of Beal Properties, has paid $358 million, or $477,333/unit, for the 75-unit Webster Square Apartments in Chicago Silverstein acquired the property, at 558 West Webster Ave, from Sandz...
REBusiness Online A venture of Lupe Development and Wall Cos has broken ground on Snelling Yards, a 95-unit apartment property in Minneapolis Lupe, of Roseville, Minn, and Wall, of Minneapolis, are building the property at 3601 East 44th St, about...
Charlotte Business Journal BGO has purchased the 428,000-square-foot industrial building at 12031 Carolina Logistics Drive in Pineville, NC, for $641 million, or $14777/sf The Miami company bought the property from its developer, Beacon...
Charlotte Business Journal Hillridge Capital has bought Loft One35, a 298-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $94 million, or $315,436/unit The Bethesda, Md, company purchased the property from Wafra of New York, which paid $785 million for...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Ares Management and Magellan Development Group is offering for sale the 474-unit Aqua at Lakeshore East Apartments in Chicago Ares, of Los Angeles, and Magellan, of Chicago, hired JLL to market the...
Crain’s New York Business CSC Real Estate has paid $402 million, or $23372/sf, for the 172,000-square-foot office property at 75 Maiden Lane in lower Manhattan The New York opportunistic investment company is led by brothers Salo and Alberto...
Odeh Investments has paid $167 million, or $151/sf, for the 110,593-square-foot Zecca Plaza retail property in Gallup, NM, near the Arizona border and midway between Flagstaff, Ariz, and Albuquerque, NM The San Diego-area investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PNC Bank has provided $7325 million of financing against a pair of retail properties owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The bank provided $51 million against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Standard Real Estate Investments and Vistria Group has paid $932 million, or $221,904/unit, for the 420-unit Fox Valley Villages apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Standard,...