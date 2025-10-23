Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property sector, meaning properties valued at $5 million or less, is roughly 16% ahead of last year's pace Sales during the 12 months through September totaled about $146 billion, according to Boxwood...
The Real Deal FGS Global has signed a 15-year lease for 80,000 square feet of space at the 162 million-sf Penn 2 office property in Midtown Manhattan The property is owned by Vornado Realty Trust FGS, a communications company, will be relocating...
Commercial Observer Berkadia has provided $319 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 92-unit apartment property at 4180 Carpenter Ave in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, NY The property is owned by Stagg Group of the Bronx, which will use the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A California investor group has paid $20 million, or $121,951/unit, for the 164-unit Summer Point apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The group is led by Charles J Novogradac, an Orinda, Calif, investor It...
Hyperion Group has formed a venture that has paid $165 million, or $525,377/unit, for the 314-unit Centre apartment property in the northern New Jersey borough of Cliffside Park The Miami developer partnered with Lawrence Benenson of New...
Austin Business Journal The City of Austin, Texas, has paid $41 million for 6500 Tracor Lane, a 143-acre parcel that’s home to 24 million square feet of office, industrial, storage, and parking space in the state capital Karlin Real Estate of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A fund sponsored by Mesirow has paid $87 million, or $290,970/unit, for the 1105 Town Brookhaven Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Ga The investment vehicle, Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has bought the San Merano at Mirasol Apartments, a 476-unit property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $193 million, or $405,462/unit The Boston company purchased the complex from LivCor, a...
Commercial Property Executive Bridge Logistics Properties has paid $109 million, or $24222/sf, for the 450,000-square-foot industrial property at 18501 and 18385 San Jose Ave in City of Industry, Calif, about 24 miles east of Los Angeles The New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HB Management has paid $479 million, or $237,128/unit, for the 202-unit Barkley Apartment Homes in Bellingham, Wash, near the state’s border with Canada The Seattle multifamily investor acquired the...