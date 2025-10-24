Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Professionals in the commercial real estate finance industry, whose outlook on the industry turned positive in the second quarter, became even more optimistic in the third quarter That optimism is measured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of FLD Group and the Adjmi family has paid $831 million, or $23766/sf, for the 349,659-square-foot office property at 161 Washington St in Conshohocken, Pa The venture, operating as Blue Water...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines Interests and Rialto Capital Management have provided $91 million of financing to facilitate Saca Capital’s $120 million, or $18799/sf, purchase of the 638,307-square-foot One America Plaza...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LaSalle Investment Management has paid $88 million, or $19185/sf, for Seattle Gateway I & II, a two-building industrial property with 458,700 square feet in the Seattle suburb of Burien, Wash The...
Puget Sound Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $41 million, or $29369/sf, for the 139,605-square-foot Surprise Lake Square retail property in the Seattle suburb of Milton, Wash The Cincinnati REIT bought the property, constructed in...
The 43,989-square-foot Crossroads Village Center in the northern Virginia town of Haymarket has been sold for $254 million, or $57742/sf A Vienna, Va, investor group, Atlantic Nation Management LLC, bought the property, at 15159 Washington St, some...
Commercial Observer A venture of Conserve Holdings and Calibogue Capital has paid $45 million, or $200,892/unit, for the 224-unit Sphere apartment property in Richmond, Va The venture acquired the property from MVP Equities of McLean, Va Greystone...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $9534 million, or $277,151/unit, for the 344-unit Dockside Apartments in Kent, Wash, about 18 miles south of Seattle The San Diego investment manager acquired the property, at 23605...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $24 million, or $87922/sf, for the 27,297-square-foot Bon Air Medical Center in the San Francisco suburb of Larkspur, Calif The Charlottesville, Va, developer acquired the medical office building, at 2 and 18 Bon...
Commercial Observer Golden Stone Management has paid $31 million, or $30982/sf, for the 100,056-square-foot retail property at 245 Duffield St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, with plans to develop residential condominiums on the site The Queens, NY,...