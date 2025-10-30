Log In or Subscribe to read more
California investor Cobby Pourtavosi bought the Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, in a deal involving the assumption of a long-troubled CMBS loan that was written down to $655 million from $80 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Two office properties in Portland, Ore, recently changed hands at prices that were 66% and 88% lower, respectively, than their last transactions roughly 10 years ago The latest prices, and the fact that the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has provided $7134 million of financing against Denali Logistics Park, a three-building industrial property with 759,620 square feet in Aurora, Colo, a city that’s...
Dallas Business Journal WP Carey Inc has bought the 756,668-square-foot industrial building at 2800 Skyline Drive in Mesquite, Texas, about 105 miles east of downtown Dallas The New York REIT purchased the property from CapStar Real Estate Advisors...
Orlando Business Journal MG3 Group has paid $57 million, or $7988/sf, for the 713,585-square-foot industrial building at 8201 Chancellor Drive in Orlando, Fla The Aventura, Fla, company purchased the property from Tratt Properties of Phoenix, which...
Commercial Observer Full Time Management has paid $585 million for the development site at 563 Sackett St in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, with plans for a 350-unit apartment building The local developer, led by David Tabak, acquired the...
Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $21775 million, or just more than $659/sf, for the 330,376-square-foot 1222 Demonbreun office building in the Gulch area of Nashville, Tenn As reported, the San Francisco investment manager purchased the...
Urban Edge Properties has paid $39 million, or $42857/sf, for the 91,000-square-foot Brighton Mills Shopping Center in the Boston suburb of Allston, Mass The New York REIT bought the property, roughly a mile from Harvard University’s business...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Matthew Ferrari, who joined TruAmerica Multifamily in 2016 to oversee the Los Angeles investment manager’s national expansion, has left the company to form PXV Multifamily, through which he plans to...
LA Business First Regent Properties has paid $23 million, or $479,167/unit, for Terraces at La Cienega, a 48-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager acquired the property, at 1121 North La Cienega Blvd,...