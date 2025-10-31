Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Professionals in the commercial real estate finance industry, whose outlook on the industry turned positive in the second quarter, became even more optimistic in the third quarter That optimism is measured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of FLD Group and the Adjmi family has paid $831 million, or $23766/sf, for the 349,659-square-foot office property at 161 Washington St in Conshohocken, Pa The venture, operating as Blue Water...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines Interests and Rialto Capital Management have provided $91 million of financing to facilitate Saca Capital’s $120 million, or $18799/sf, purchase of the 638,307-square-foot One America Plaza...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 17 loans with a total commitment of $511 million during the third quarter, marking its most active quarter of originations in more than three years New originations far...
Denver Business Journal FirstBank has provided $536 million of financing for the construction of Milwaukee Place, a 94,000-square-foot office property that BMC Investments is building in Denver The loan was arranged by Walker & Dunlop It is...
Blue Owl Capital Inc has provided a $150 million loan facility to Alterra IOS, providing the Philadelphia investment manager with additional firepower to continue building its portfolio of industrial-outdoor storage properties An initial funding of...
DekaBank and Credit Agricole have provided $1305 million of mortgage financing for the two-building office property at 880-888 Broadway and 33-35 East 18th St in Manhattan’s midtown south submarket The loan allowed the 222,436-square-foot...
Gantry has arranged a $489 million loan under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program for the 166-unit Silvergate Apartments in Brentwood, Calif, in San Francisco’s East Bay region The 35-year loan allowed the property’s...
Commercial Observer Greystone has provided a $46 million Freddie Mac loan against the 126-unit Madbury Commons student-housing property near the University of New Hampshire’s main campus in Durham, NH The 10-year loan requires only interest...