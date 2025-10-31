Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Professionals in the commercial real estate finance industry, whose outlook on the industry turned positive in the second quarter, became even more optimistic in the third quarter That optimism is measured...
Cleveland's office market, which has lost 273 million square feet of space since 2020 as buildings have been converted to other uses, still saw its vacancy rate increase to 233% during the third quarter from 232% in the second, according to Newmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 75 office leases for 724,000 square feet during the third quarter, bringing its leasing activity this year to 18 million sf The latest quarter’s volume, which...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property sector, meaning properties valued at $5 million or less, is roughly 16% ahead of last year's pace Sales during the 12 months through September totaled about $146 billion, according to Boxwood...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The weighted average capitalization rate for net-leased properties that were offered for sale in the third quarter increased by 1 basis point to 68% from the second quarter, according to the Boulder Group...
Despite a 37% decline in leasing activity during the third quarter, to 139 million square feet, the Washington, DC, office market enjoyed a reduction in availability, in part because of the removal of inventory...
A total of 22% of apartment units across the country are receiving rent concessions, typically in the form of free rent periods That's up by nearly half from last year, when 147% of units were receiving...
Nearly 40% of the country's largest demographic cohort—baby boomers—plan to never sell their homes That could have a profound impact on the self-storage sector Mitigating that, however, is the fact that developers have pulled the reins on...
A total of $238 billion of CMBS loans were transferred to special servicing in September, essentially unchanged from the $237 billion that transferred in August, according to Trepp Inc But because loans have been resolved at a rapid pace, the total...