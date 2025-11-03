Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Menashe Properties has paid $515 million, or $8929/sf, for the 576,800-square-foot office building at 125 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Portland, Ore, investor acquired the property from Ivanhoe Cambridge, the...
REBusiness Online A venture of Eastham Capital and Merion Realty Partners has sold the 288-unit Monroe Apartments in Tallahassee, Fla, for $475 million, or $164,931/unit The buyer was not immediately known The Monroe was built in 1999 at 2677 Old...
CEG Capital Partners has paid $23 million, or $43157/sf, for the 53,294-square-foot Shops at Madison Place retail property in San Diego The local commercial real estate investor acquired the property, at 5487-5597 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, from an...
Multi-Housing News Karlin Real Estate has bought The Brady, a 299-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Uptown area The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the 38-story property from JLB Residential in a deal brokered by Newmark The sales...
Commercial Property Executive LaSalle Investment Management has bought AXIAL Gateway 95, a 505,068-square-foot industrial property in Colonial Heights, Va, for $705 million, or $13959/sf The Chicago company purchased the warehouse from Crescent...
Whitestone REIT has paid $217 million, or nearly $267/sf, for the 81,407-square-foot Ashford Village retail center in Houston The property, at 1801 South Dairy Ashford St, is 996% occupied and becomes the 10th neighborhood shopping center in Houston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Professionals in the commercial real estate finance industry, whose outlook on the industry turned positive in the second quarter, became even more optimistic in the third quarter That optimism is measured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of FLD Group and the Adjmi family has paid $831 million, or $23766/sf, for the 349,659-square-foot office property at 161 Washington St in Conshohocken, Pa The venture, operating as Blue Water...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines Interests and Rialto Capital Management have provided $91 million of financing to facilitate Saca Capital’s $120 million, or $18799/sf, purchase of the 638,307-square-foot One America Plaza...