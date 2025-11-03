Log In or Subscribe to read more
Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $21775 million, or just more than $659/sf, for the 330,376-square-foot 1222 Demonbreun office building in the Gulch area of Nashville, Tenn As reported, the San Francisco investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal JPMorgan and Sculptor Real Estate have provided $565 million of construction financing for the Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 195-unit luxury condominium project in Miami Ytech of Miami broke ground on the 70-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc, which has started developing 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, eventually will sell a stake of 30% to 50% in the roughly 930,000-square-foot office property Interest so far has been healthy as...
Commercial Observer M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided a $3474 million Fannie Mae loan against the 575-unit Bud South apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, at 2-20 Malt Drive, opened last year and is...
Berkadia has provided $1419 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 303-unit ElevenEleven apartment property in San Francisco The loan was arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BGO has turned over the 503,000-square-foot office property at 757 Third Ave in Manhattan to its lender, New York Life Real Estate Investors, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure BGO, the former...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ConnectOne Bank has provided $8961 million of mortgage financing against the 422,452-square-foot Hutchinson Metro Center I office property in the Bronx, NY The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, bank’s loan...
Tishman Speyer has provided $175 million of mezzanine financing, behind a $46 million senior loan from Blue Owl Capital, for the recently completed T3 Wedgewood Houston office building in Nashville, Tenn The 197,000-square-foot property, at 1234...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $107 million of financing for the construction of the ReDiscover Logistics Park, an 808,448-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The loan was arranged by JLL...
Truist Bank has provided $968 million of financing for the development of the 360-unit Prescott Post apartment property in Portsmouth, NH The property, at 100 Durgin Lane, is being developed by a venture of Eastern Real Estate of Boston and Kane Co...