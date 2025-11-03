Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust signed 75 office leases for 724,000 square feet during the third quarter, bringing its leasing activity this year to 18 million sf The latest quarter’s volume, which...
A venture of Makarora Management and Ares Management Corp has agreed to buy Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc for $22/share in an all-cash deal valued at about $213 billion, including the assumption of debt Plymouth is a former non-traded REIT...
Site Centers Corp has struck a deal to sell three of its shopping centers in New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to Haverford Retail Partners for $126 million The properties are well leased and generate an annualized $1095 million of base rent,...
Kennedy Wilson has agreed to buy Toll Brothers’ Apartment Living platform, through which the homebuilder developed apartment and student-housing properties, for $347 million The sale by Toll Brothers allows the Fort Washington, Pa, company to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rithm Capital Corp has struck a deal to pay $660/share, or $157 billion in cash, for Paramount Group, which has a portfolio of 17 office properties totaling 131 million square feet in San Francisco, New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tarsadia Capital, which holds a 34% stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, is urging the Aliso Viejo, Calif, REIT to put its properties on the sale market or pursue a sale of the company in its entirety In...
The collective loan portfolio of the 16 major publicly registered companies that specialize in originating short-term commercial mortgages shrunk by just more than 18% to $806 billion since 2022...
Investment manager Conversant Capital LLC has committed to invest up to $300 million in Bond Street REIT, which specializes in convenience retail centers, particularly in the southeastern United States, Texas, and Indiana The capital will allow Bond...
Bloomberg Elliott Investment Management has acquired a substantial stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, a Los Angles REIT that owns 422 industrial properties with 5102 million square feet in Southern California Rexford, whose portfolio is 892%...