South Florida Business Journal A1RWATER has signed a 10-year lease for 112,000 square feet at the Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, Fla The bottled and canned water company will move into the industrial property’s Building 30, at 4341...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AGCO Corp has renewed its lease for 125,800 square feet of headquarters space at 4205 River Green Parkway in Duluth, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The company, an agricultural products manufacturer, will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The federal government’s shutdown is in its 37th day, making it the longest in history and topping the 35-day shutdown of 2018 during President Trump’s first term Shutdowns, once unheard of,...
The Real Deal Robinhood Markets Inc has subleased 125,000 square feet of space at the 162 million-sf Penn 2 office property in Midtown Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, fintech company is subleasing the space under a 10-year agreement from Madison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Two office properties in Portland, Ore, recently changed hands at prices that were 66% and 88% lower, respectively, than their last transactions roughly 10 years ago The latest prices, and the fact that the...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late increased by $11 billion, or 253%, last month to $4462 billion That amounts to 746% of the $59809 billion universe tracked by Trepp...
Institutional investors have reduced their allocations to commercial real estate for the first time in 12 years The 10-basis-point reduction, to 107%, was predicted a year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc signed 79 office leases for 152 million square feet during the third quarter, up 39% from a year ago and 30% more than its five-year average for third quarters It also marked its busiest third...
Crain’s Chicago Business AAR has agreed to lease about 90,000 square feet of office space at the Merchandise Mart, a 367 million-sf office property in Chicago The aviation services company is taking the space from the property’s owner,...