Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of TriBridge Residential has paid $545 million, or $205,660/unit, for the 1016 Lofts, a 265-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The local multifamily developer bought the property from...
Jacksonville Daily Record EQT Exeter has bought two Jacksonville, Fla, warehouse properties totaling 137 million square feet for $13243 million, or $9661/sf The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the industrial buildings from Hillwood Investment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JPMorgan has paid $5368 million, or $36860/sf, for the Shoppes at Heron Lakes, a 145,618-square-foot retail property in Coral Springs, Fla The New York investment banking giant purchased the shopping...
South Florida Business Journal A1RWATER has signed a 10-year lease for 112,000 square feet at the Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah, Fla The bottled and canned water company will move into the industrial property’s Building 30, at 4341...
South Florida Business Journal Italplaza of Collins LLC has bought the 150-room Fairwind Hotel in Miami’s South Beach area for $31 million, or $206,667/room Companies managed by Israel Katz of Ramsey, NJ, sold the property, after having paid...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AGCO Corp has renewed its lease for 125,800 square feet of headquarters space at 4205 River Green Parkway in Duluth, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The company, an agricultural products manufacturer, will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hilltop Residential has bought Provenza at St Pete, a 308-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla, for $93 million, or $301,948/unit The Houston company bought the property from Momentum Real Estate Partners of Miami,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bowery Properties has paid $475 million, or $248,691/unit, for the Queue Apartments, a 191-unit complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami company purchased the property from a venture led by Lurra...
Orlando Business Journal MG3 Group has paid $57 million, or $7988/sf, for the 713,585-square-foot industrial building at 8201 Chancellor Drive in Orlando, Fla The Aventura, Fla, company purchased the property from Tratt Properties of Phoenix, which...