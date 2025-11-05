Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carr Properties has paid $235 million, or $16392/sf, for the 143,366-square-foot office property at 2121 Virginia Ave NW in the Foggy Bottom section of Washington, DC It bought the vacant building from Pan...
Whitestone REIT has purchased World Cup Plaza, a 90,391-square-foot retail center in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Houston REIT, which owns four other retain centers in the area, bought the 18-year-old property, at 5454 and 5566 Main St and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Maricopa Community Colleges has paid $27 million, or $14289/sf, for the 188,960-square-foot office property at 8530-8550 South Priest Drive in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The college acquired the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of TriBridge Residential has paid $545 million, or $205,660/unit, for the 1016 Lofts, a 265-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The local multifamily developer bought the property from...
AZ Big Media DEM Inc has paid $3275 million, or $321,078/unit, for 55 Resort Scottsdale, an age-restricted apartment property with 102 units in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 9449 North 90th St, from a Dallas...
Denver Business Journal Patrick Halloran, a Minnesota investor, has paid $574 million, or $4415/sf, for Denver City Center, a two-building office property with 13 million square feet in Denver Halloran acquired the property, at 717 and 707 17th St,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sterling Investors and Simpson Housing has purchased the 508-unit Signature at Reston apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va, from BXP Inc The venture is said to have paid about $240 million,...
Jacksonville Daily Record EQT Exeter has bought two Jacksonville, Fla, warehouse properties totaling 137 million square feet for $13243 million, or $9661/sf The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the industrial buildings from Hillwood Investment...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JPMorgan has paid $5368 million, or $36860/sf, for the Shoppes at Heron Lakes, a 145,618-square-foot retail property in Coral Springs, Fla The New York investment banking giant purchased the shopping...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Optum has paid $4611 million, or $573/sf, for the 80,471-square-foot medical office property it occupies within the Village @ St Rose medical office campus in Henderson, Nev, about 15 miles...