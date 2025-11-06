Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carr Properties has paid $235 million, or $16392/sf, for the 143,366-square-foot office property at 2121 Virginia Ave NW in the Foggy Bottom section of Washington, DC It bought the vacant building from Pan...
Whitestone REIT has purchased World Cup Plaza, a 90,391-square-foot retail center in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Houston REIT, which owns four other retain centers in the area, bought the 18-year-old property, at 5454 and 5566 Main St and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Maricopa Community Colleges has paid $27 million, or $14289/sf, for the 188,960-square-foot office property at 8530-8550 South Priest Drive in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The college acquired the...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided a $161 million loan against the 222-unit Forty Six Fifty apartment building at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood The property is owned by Arden Group of Philadelphia,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $25 billion of multifamily mortgage during the third quarter, more than doubling its second quarter volume of $12 billion and two thirds more than the $15 billion it funded a year ago The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of TriBridge Residential has paid $545 million, or $205,660/unit, for the 1016 Lofts, a 265-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The local multifamily developer bought the property from...
AZ Big Media DEM Inc has paid $3275 million, or $321,078/unit, for 55 Resort Scottsdale, an age-restricted apartment property with 102 units in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 9449 North 90th St, from a Dallas...
Denver Business Journal Patrick Halloran, a Minnesota investor, has paid $574 million, or $4415/sf, for Denver City Center, a two-building office property with 13 million square feet in Denver Halloran acquired the property, at 717 and 707 17th St,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sterling Investors and Simpson Housing has purchased the 508-unit Signature at Reston apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va, from BXP Inc The venture is said to have paid about $240 million,...
Jacksonville Daily Record EQT Exeter has bought two Jacksonville, Fla, warehouse properties totaling 137 million square feet for $13243 million, or $9661/sf The Radnor, Pa, company purchased the industrial buildings from Hillwood Investment...