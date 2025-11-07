Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided a $161 million loan against the 222-unit Forty Six Fifty apartment building at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood The property is owned by Arden Group of Philadelphia,...
The $54 million CMBS loan against the 881-unit Palm Beach Estates in Houston, originated just two years ago, has now been delinquent for more than a year Meanwhile, the collateral property, constructed in 1976, has been reappraised at a value of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided a $70 million loan for the development of a 180-unit apartment property at 33-35 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem area The property is being developed by Irgang...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National Development has paid $10025 million, or $38430/sf, for the 260,867-square-foot retail property at 550 Arsenal St in Watertown, Mass The Newton, Mass, developer bought the property from Alexandria...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Acquisitions has paid $33 million, or $16216/sf, for the 203,506-square-foot office building at 14 Sylvan Way in Parsippany, NJ The Cranford, NJ, investment manager bought the three-story...
National Life Group has provided a $154 million loan against the 40-unit Clair apartment property at 37 Orange Road in Montclair, NJ The Montpelier, Vt, insurance company’s loan has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon It was arranged by...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hilltop Residential has bought Provenza at St Pete, a 308-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla, for $93 million, or $301,948/unit The Houston company bought the property from Momentum Real Estate Partners of Miami,...
Northmarq has provided $3221 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing against the 191-unit Revelry Apartments in Madison, Wis The 10-year loan allows the property’s owner, a venture of Axial Real Estate Advisors of Minnetonka, Minn, and...
Commercial Observer Navistone Development has lined up a $3175 million loan against the 53-unit apartment property at 36 India St in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The bridge loan was provided by 360 Capital Funding and arranged by HKS...