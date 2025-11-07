Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seminole Real Estate Fund has paid $1256 million, or $504,417/unit, for the 249-unit Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake apartment property in Denver The sovereign wealth fund of the Seminole Tribe of Florida bought...
Commercial Observer The Democratic Republic of the Congo has paid $333 million for the mixed-use property at 765 First Ave across from the United Nations Plaza in Manhattan The African nation acquired the property from the Permanent Mission of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InTrust Property Group has paid $596 million, or $158,090/unit, for the 377-unit Coral Point Apartments in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the property, at 2343 West Main St, from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has paid $151 million, or $334,811/unit, for the 451-unit Left Bank apartment property in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The Houston investment manager bought the property, at 300 North Canal St,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carr Properties has paid $235 million, or $16392/sf, for the 143,366-square-foot office property at 2121 Virginia Ave NW in the Foggy Bottom section of Washington, DC It bought the vacant building from Pan...
Whitestone REIT has purchased World Cup Plaza, a 90,391-square-foot retail center in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Houston REIT, which owns four other retain centers in the area, bought the 18-year-old property, at 5454 and 5566 Main St and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of TriBridge Residential has paid $545 million, or $205,660/unit, for the 1016 Lofts, a 265-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The local multifamily developer bought the property from...
AZ Big Media DEM Inc has paid $3275 million, or $321,078/unit, for 55 Resort Scottsdale, an age-restricted apartment property with 102 units in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 9449 North 90th St, from a Dallas...
Denver Business Journal Patrick Halloran, a Minnesota investor, has paid $574 million, or $4415/sf, for Denver City Center, a two-building office property with 13 million square feet in Denver Halloran acquired the property, at 717 and 707 17th St,...