The Real Deal A venture of 601W Cos and David Werner Real Estate Investments has lined up $100 million of financing for its purchase of the 205 East 42nd St office building in Midtown Manhattan JPMorgan & Co provided the loan, which was arranged...
Advanced Real Estate, a 45-year-old company that invests in multifamily properties in Southern California on behalf of its investors, has developed an innovative alternative to tax-deferred exchanges...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Barings has paid $545 million, or $36532/sf, for Market Meadows, a 149,185-square-foot shopping center in Naperville, Ill, about 31 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, investment manager acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of West Shore has bought Turnbury at Palm Beach Gardens, a 542-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $1179 million, or $217,528/unit The Boston company purchased the two-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McCarthy Cook & Co has paid $515 million, or $29899/sf, for Tailwinds at Gateway, a 172,244-square-foot industrial property in Mesa, Ariz, about 34 miles southeast of Phoenix The company, a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Sixth Street Capital has paid $145 million, or $392,953/room, for the 369-room Seattle Marriott Waterfront hotel in Seattle The San Francisco investment firm acquired the property from...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Whitestone Capital has purchased the 111-unit Central Park at East Bay apartment property in Largo, Fla, for $14 million, or $126,126/unit The Clearwater, Fla, investor bought the six-building complex from ROI Capital,...
Charlotte Business Journal LEO Impact Capital, an affiliate of JBG Smith, has bought the Sharon Crossing Apartments, a 144-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $207 million, or $143,750/unit The Bethesda, Md, company, which invests in workforce...
South Florida Business Journal LRC Properties has paid $2825 million, or $25062/sf, for a portfolio of four industrial properties with a total of 155,597 square feet in Mangonia Park, Fla, about seven miles north of the West Palm Beach International...