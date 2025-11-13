Log In or Subscribe to read more
A partnership of Affinius Capital and Axonic Capital has provided $452 million of financing for the construction of the 1,600-unit Extra Space McKinnon Avenue self-storage facility in San Francisco Talonvest Capital arranged the debt on behalf of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JRK Property Holdings has bought the Motion at Dadeland Apartments, a 294-unit complex in Miami for $7244 million, or $198,466/unit The Los Angeles company purchased the 25-story property from Lerner...
Northmarq has originated a $343 million Fannie Mae loan against Acclaim of Woodbury, a 109-unit apartment property in Woodbury, Minn, about 23 miles east of Minneapolis The five-year loan pays a fixed-rate coupon and requires only interest payments...
Commercial Observer Gerson Lehrman Group has agreed to expand its footprint at the One Grand Central Place office property in midtown Manhattan to 95,612 square feet The financial and consulting company previously occupied 77,382 sf at the 12...
Commercial Observer A company calling itself Hubb NYC Properties has paid $85 million, or $809,523/unit, for the 105-unit apartment property at 181 Front St in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, NY An affiliate of the Carlyle Group sold the property,...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $630 million of financing for the Bentley Residences, a 216-unit condominium project that’s currently under construction in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla Dezer Development, in partnership with Bentley Motors, is...
Austin Business Journal Ad Astra Capital has lined up $1625 million of financing from Intrust Bank for its recent purchase of the 129-room Courtyard by Marriott in Old Town hotel in Wichita, Kan The Austin, Texas, investor did not identify the...
Charlotte Business Journal Carolina Beverage Group will fully occupy a 723,533-square-foot industrial building at the North Charlotte Commerce Center in Mooresville, NC, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, NC The locally based beverage co-packing...
Commercial Observer Rippling has signed a lease for 133,000 square feet of space at the 682,000-sf office building at 330 West 34th St in Midtown Manhattan The workforce management platform is relocating from 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan...
EPC Real Estate Group has lined up $265 million of financing for the development of the Rocks, a 287-unit apartment property in Roeland Park, Kan JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the Overland Park, Kan, developer The Rocks is being...