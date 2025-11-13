Log In or Subscribe to read more
EPC Real Estate Group has lined up $265 million of financing for the development of the Rocks, a 287-unit apartment property in Roeland Park, Kan JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the Overland Park, Kan, developer The Rocks is being...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided a $205 million loan against the 49-unit Zoria Apartments at 88-11 179th Place in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY The five-year loan, which was arranged by Eastern Union, pays a 598% coupon and amortizes on a 30-year...
The Real Deal A venture of 601W Cos and David Werner Real Estate Investments has lined up $100 million of financing for its purchase of the 205 East 42nd St office building in Midtown Manhattan JPMorgan & Co provided the loan, which was arranged...
Commercial Observer Blackstone has provided a $220 million loan against the 305-unit apartment property at 268 Lorimer St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The two-building property is owned by a venture of the Loketch Group, Joyland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group is providing a $931 million loan to help fund DivcoWest’s $125 million acquisition of the 245,000-square-foot office property at 399 Boylston St in the Back Bay section of Boston...
Liberty Bank has provided $47 million of financing for the development of the 164-unit Arbella at Blue Hills in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Bloomfield, Conn The Middletown, Conn, bank’s loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The apartment...
Barings has provided $81 million of short-term financing to fund the $7575 million acquisition and repositioning of the 388,657-square-foot office building at 440 South Church St in the Uptown area of Charlotte,...
The Real Deal A venture of Island Capital, Three Wall Capital, and MCR Hotels is offering for sale the Lexington Hotel in Midtown Manhattan and is aiming for $275 million, or $379,310/room, for the 725-room property Eastdil Secured has been tapped...
Alternative lender 3650 Capital has provided $375 million of financing to fund the completion of the 177-unit Viking Mill Apartments in Philadelphia’s East Kensington neighborhood The property, a former textile mill factory constructed in...