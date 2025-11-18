Log In or Subscribe to read more
Genesis Capital has provided $6615 million of financing for the construction of the 198-unit Palm & Hollister apartment property in San Diego The three-year loan by the Sherman Oaks, Calif, lender, which was acquired by Rithm Capital of New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Services Co, special servicer for a $6326 million CMBS loan that was originated just 17 months ago against a portfolio of three apartment properties with 941 units in Houston, was expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders comprised of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and Wells Fargo Bank is providing $970 million of mortgage financing against the 938-room Hotel Del Coronado in Coronado,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $792 million of construction financing for the Skye, a 327-unit apartment complex in Delray Beach, Fla Key Investments and 13th Floor Investments, both of Miami, are teaming up with CDS...
Dallas Business Journal Bell Partners Inc has purchased the Albee Apartments, a 355-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from its developer, a venture of Quarterra Multifamily and Crow...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ColRich has paid $77 million, or $231,927/unit, for the 332-unit Camden Copper Square apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investor acquired the property from its developer, Camden Property Trust of...
Charlotte Business Journal Sagard Real Estate has bought a 123,200-square-foot industrial building at 13501 South Ridge Drive in Charlotte, NC, for $16 million, or $12987/sf The Denver investment manager, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Ross is buying One Clearlake, a 221,661-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The local company is purchasing the 18-story property from Bradford Allen, which bought it in May for $45 million The...
Crain’s Chicago Business USG has reduced its footprint and extended its lease at the 484,682-square-foot office property at 550 West Adams St in Chicago The sheetrock maker is now leasing 165,410 sf at the property, down from 221,000 sf...
The venture between Built Development Corp and Ibex Ltd that is developing the 74-unit Cuarto apartments in San Diego has lined up $31 million of financing to fund construction Goodman Capital provided a senior loan, while SteepRock Capital provided...