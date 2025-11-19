Log In or Subscribe to read more
Montana Avenue Capital Partners has paid $845 million, or $19595/sf, for the 431,233-square-foot office and research and development property at 53 and 63 South Ave in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Los Angeles investment manager acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Advenir has paid $609 million, or $244,578/unit, for the Bell Lighthouse Point Apartments, a 249-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, multifamily investor bought the property from an affiliate of Bell...
A venture led by South Street Partners has paid $14904 million, or $289,961/room, for the 514-room Marriott Sawgrass Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla To fund its purchase, the venture turned to BDT & MSD Partners of Chicago for $138...
Clarion Partners, which nine years ago paid $76 million for the Walton Lofts in Seattle, has sold the 136-unit apartment property The purchase price and buyer could not yet be learned The New York investment manager, which funded its purchase with a...
South Florida Business Journal IMT Capital has bought the 456-unit Seabourn Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $1835 million, or $402,412/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate firm acquired the property from Dermot Co of New York, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Core Acquisitions has paid $44 million, or $10233/sf, for the Deerbrook Shopping Center, a 430,000-square-foot retail center in Deerfield, Ill, about 24 miles north of Chicago The local investor acquired the property,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle New York Life has paid $535 million, or $218,367/unit, for the Perimeter Gardens at Georgetown apartment complex in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, Ga The New York-based life insurance company purchased the 245-unit...
Sagard Real Estate has paid $1785 million, or $26654/sf, for the 66,970-square-foot industrial building at 8 Roessler Road in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The Denver investment manager, the former EverWest Real Estate Investors, bought the...
Orlando Business Journal Mactaggart & Co has paid $252 million, or $17008/sf, for the 148,164-square-foot Sunport Technological Center in Orlando, Fla The New York real estate investment and development company bought the industrial property...