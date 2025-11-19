Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GK Real Estate has lined up a total of $364 million of mortgage financing against the 379,982-square-foot Lake Mead Crossing retail property and an adjoining parcel of land in Henderson, Nev The financing...
Montana Avenue Capital Partners has paid $845 million, or $19595/sf, for the 431,233-square-foot office and research and development property at 53 and 63 South Ave in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Los Angeles investment manager acquired...
Savanna Asset Management and 1823 Partners have provided $585 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Capstone Equities’ $83 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot office building at 205 West 28th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea area...
A venture led by South Street Partners has paid $14904 million, or $289,961/room, for the 514-room Marriott Sawgrass Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla To fund its purchase, the venture turned to BDT & MSD Partners of Chicago for $138...
Commercial Observer The venture of Chetrit Organization and Stellar Management that owns the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings on Manhattan’s Upper East Side evidently has negotiated a term extension of the properties’...
South Florida Business Journal IMT Capital has bought the 456-unit Seabourn Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $1835 million, or $402,412/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate firm acquired the property from Dermot Co of New York, which...
PPM America Inc has provided $271 million of mortgage financing against the 147,620-square-foot Bridge Point Piscataway industrial property in the central New Jersey township of Piscataway The bridge loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
South Florida Business Journal Pantzer Properties has bought Manor Miramar, a 393-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $161 million, or $409,669/unit The New York company purchased the eight-story property from a venture of Related Group of...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $260 million of mortgage financing against the 310-unit Aire Apartments in the Lincoln Square section of Manhattan The 43-story building, at 200 West 67th St, is owned by a venture of Carlyle...