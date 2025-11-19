Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GK Real Estate has lined up a total of $364 million of mortgage financing against the 379,982-square-foot Lake Mead Crossing retail property and an adjoining parcel of land in Henderson, Nev The financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Christopher Todd Communities has paid $5524 million, or $286,217/unit, for the 193-unit Yardly Paradisi apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, Ariz The Mesa, Ariz, company,...
Montana Avenue Capital Partners has paid $845 million, or $19595/sf, for the 431,233-square-foot office and research and development property at 53 and 63 South Ave in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Los Angeles investment manager acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Advenir has paid $609 million, or $244,578/unit, for the Bell Lighthouse Point Apartments, a 249-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, multifamily investor bought the property from an affiliate of Bell...
Savanna Asset Management and 1823 Partners have provided $585 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Capstone Equities’ $83 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot office building at 205 West 28th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea area...
A venture of ViaWest Group and GEM Realty Capital has secured $433 million of financing for the construction of 5400 South, a 470,334-square-foot industrial property in West Valley City, Utah The floating-rate loan was arranged by JLL Capital...
Clarion Partners, which nine years ago paid $76 million for the Walton Lofts in Seattle, has sold the 136-unit apartment property The purchase price and buyer could not yet be learned The New York investment manager, which funded its purchase with a...
Commercial Observer The venture of Chetrit Organization and Stellar Management that owns the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings on Manhattan’s Upper East Side evidently has negotiated a term extension of the properties’...
South Florida Business Journal IMT Capital has bought the 456-unit Seabourn Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $1835 million, or $402,412/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate firm acquired the property from Dermot Co of New York, which...